A cooker caught fire in a Rugby house yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at the house in Shearwater Drive at just before 7pm.

Two appliances from Rugby were sent. On arrival, crews found the cooker on fire in the kitchen.

They used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire, and a high-powered fan to clear smoke from the property.

The fire was put out by 7.35pm.