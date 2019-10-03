Could green bin charges in Rugby come to an end?

Rugby's £40-a-year green bin charges could come to an end in 2023, should a suggestion from the Government be given the green light.

Critics across the country say gardeners are “increasingly being punished” and have described the charges as a “quiet green-garden tax which seems to go against every other positive environmental initiative that the UK is trying to promote”.

The Government says it believes providing a regular kerbside collection service is the “best way” to increase recycling of garden waste.

And it has asked for opinions on the possibility of all councils in England providing the service free of charge from 2023.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said if free garden waste collections became mandatory then “the Government will have to pay the full new burden’s cost”.

When asked about the Government's proposals, a spokesperson for Rugby Borough Council said: “The Government published its Resources and Waste Strategy in December, and Warwickshire Waste Partnership has responded to the first phase of the Government’s consultation on the strategy.

“The partnership recognises the strategy’s ambition for councils to move to a simplified, consistent set of dry recyclables while providing a separate weekly food waste collection and free garden waste collections.

"The partnership has also noted the Government’s commitment to fully fund the changes outlined in the strategy and looks forward to contributing to the second phase of consultation.”