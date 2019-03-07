Could you be a volunteer at the Claremont Centre in Rugby?

Here’s the latest column from WCAVA, based in Rugby.

This month we feature Age UK, one of the many groups we work with.

Do you have a few hours spare each week? Would you like to be part of a friendly team?

The Claremont Centre is a drop-in for those over 50 and we also have a café on site which is open to all ages.

Whilst most of our services are run by paid staff we do rely on volunteers for extra support.

This can be in various areas but our need is specifically for reception which involves some admin, phone and communication skills and our café which involves using a till and serving customers as well as some cleaning and tidying.

We always welcome volunteers to our social groups which could include assisting with playing cards, dominoes, quizzes and helping our other team of volunteers serve refreshments.

We are always on the lookout for more garden volunteers to enable us to keep our grounds tidy and welcoming.

For any information on the above please contact Kathy Young on 07554 995081 kathy@ageukwarks.org.uk

We are also looking for volunteers to support our Dementia Day Care to assist our team in giving our clients an enjoyable experience that values their independence whilst in our care.

For information about this role please contact Beverley Hotson on 07881 824468 Beverley.Hotson@ageukwarks.org.uk

To find out about volunteering in Rugby, contact Carol Kavanagh at Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action on (01788) 574258 or email ckavanagh@wcava.org.uk.

Register online at www.wcava.org.uk/volunteering or call to see us at 19/20 North Street, Rugby. We have a drop in on the first Thursday of each month between 10am and 2pm.