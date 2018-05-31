Council had no choice but to postpone these events

For Tommy Cowan and Georgia Jones it is, of course, too little too late.

There will be those who will accuse Portsmouth City Council of a knee-jerk reaction in postponing Bandstand this weekend in the wake of Mutiny Festival’s desperate end.

Others will doubtless say the stable door has been slammed shut too soon after this ‘bad batch’ horse had bolted.

But what else could the authority do when these events were scheduled so soon after last weekend’s tragic events at Cosham?

Could it really have allowed them to continue when, by the admission of council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the authority has real concerns the lethal drugs which killed Georgia and Tommy are still around in the Portsmouth area? Of course not.

What the postponement of these events will do is buy the council time – time to carry out its own inquiry in conjunction with the police and staff at Queen Alexandra Hospital to discover exactly what went wrong at Cosham and to prevent any repeat when Victorious Festival rolls into town over the August bank holiday weekend.

Victorious has become a badge of honour for Portsmouth. Nominated for Best Family Festival in the UK Festival Awards, it draws 120,000 to Southsea and has steadily built an enviable reputation in its seven-year history.

The city’s image, tarnished badly at Mutiny, cannot afford a repeat.

Security should be stepped up and perhaps we need better police intelligence.

If the cost of increasing security so everyone is thoroughly searched as they arrive and handed over to the authorities if they have something they shouldn’t, saves just one life, it would be worth every penny.