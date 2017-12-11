Council lists bin services affected by snow

Rugby Borough Council has published a list of waste collection services affected by snow and ice.

The council is attempting to make collections as normal, but said the following services are affected by difficult conditions on side roads and pavements.

Black rubbish bin collections - the next collection for black rubbish bins that are not emptied will be on Monday, December 18.

Blue-lid recycling collections- the next collection for blue-lid recycling bins that are not emptied will be on Thursday December 28.

Green garden waste collections - the next collection for garden waste bins that are not emptied will be on Monday January 8. The garden waste service is only available to subscribers who have opted-in to the service.

The council also said street cleaning staff have been assigned to other tasks as streets are inaccessible.