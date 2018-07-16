Council to issue notice to travellers pitched up at Barby Cricket Club

Travellers who have parked on a cricket club near Rugby will be issued a notice to leave say Northamptonshire County Council.

Barby Cricket Club tweeted earlier this afternoon warning others not to "suffer the same" and keep sites well secured.

"Local clubs please be aware," the tweet states.

"Travellers have broken into our ground and parked on our pitch.

"Make sure you don’t suffer the same, make sure your site is well secured."

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The Countywide Traveller Unit is currently preparing paperwork to issue a notice for the encampment to vacate the site.”