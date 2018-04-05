Cracking time had at Rugby Easter egg hunt

Residents at a new housing development in Rugby turned out in force for a charity Easter egg hunt.

The day, organised by the Eden Park Neighbourhood Watch team, took place at Bloor Homes’ Eden Park development.

It raised £1,017.37 which will be donated to the Myton Hospice. The housebuilder provided sponsorship donation of £500 to Myton Hospices along with £350 residents of Eden Park have raised.

Organiser Claudia Lindstrom, Neighhbourhood Watch representative, said: “It was lovely to see the children having so much fun and the community coming together to make friends and support one another.”