Crick firm’s pledge to help people with Motor Neurone Disease

A Crick-based company is raising awareness of Motor Neurone Disease by putting photographs of people with the condition on the back of some of its vehicles.

The NX Group also plans to raise £5,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association this year to tie in with MND Awareness Day today (June 21).

Some of the firm’s vans show an image and comments from former driving instructor David Solomon, from Northampton, who passed away shortly after his photo was added to the vehicles. His widow Julie has supported the continued use of the David’s photo and comments.

Chairman, Michael Powell, said: “We have always encouraged awareness of MND, as my mother died from the condition more than 30 years ago. My sons Neil and Russell now run the company, and we want to do what we can to help those who suffer from MND, in her memory.

“The MND Association is a charity that does a lot of good work for people with this awful disease and their families, and which means a lot to us personally. We are very happy to raise awareness and money for the charity and will work hard to hit our target donation for them this year.”

The NX Group has featured pictures of various MND sufferers on some of its vehicles for more than 15 years, and has raised money for the MND Association in past years, but wanted to make an extra special effort this year and donate more than ever before.

Sally Light, chief executive of the MND Association, said:“Today in the UK, six people will hear the news that they have MND. In that instant, their world – and the world of their loved ones – is shattered.

“Without support like this from The NX Group, the MND Association simply would not be able to fund research to find a cure, campaign and raise awareness of MND and provide its vital support services. Together, we are making a real difference for people affected by this devastating disease.”

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease with no cure which affects the brain and spinal cord. It leaves people locked in a failing body, unable to move, talk and eventually breathe. It kills a third of people within a year, and more than half within two years.

Visit www.mndassociation.org