Crick pupils welcome cash boost

Crick Primary School has been presented with a £2,500 donation from a logistics, warehousing and courier firm which will enable the school to transform its playing field into an interactive outdoor learning area.

The new equipment will sit alongside the current play apparatus and give the school’s field, which at present has a large amount of open space, an exciting revamp.

With the updated play area set to be ready in time for the new school year this September, pupils from Reception to Year 6 will have access to the new equipment, along with Crick Pre-school.

The school has already raised an additional £2,000 towards the playground, and is working hard to raise the remaining £1,500 before the summer.

Thanks in part to The NX Group’s donation, the school will be able to provide its pupils with a range of new play opportunities.

Neil Powell, managing director of The NX Group, met headteacher Vikki Lack and the school council to present the donation for almost half the equipment’s cost.

Vikki said: “We have been focused on improving outdoor learning and we are hoping to be able to offer all of our pupils regular forest school experiences.

“We would like to thank Neil and The NX Group for their very generous donation, which will go a long way towards helping us reach our £6,000 goal.”

Neil added: “We are happy to be able to help Crick Primary School fund this development.

“Supporting our local community here in Crick is very important to us, and we will continue to do so in whatever ways we can.”