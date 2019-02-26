Crick school to transform playing field into interactive learning centre with company's donation

A Crick school has been given £2,500 by a company based in the village that will fund an interactive outdoor learning area.

The NX Group in Parklands pledged the money to Crick Primary School for new equipment and give the school’s field, which at present has a large amount of open space, a revamp.

Neil Powell, managing director of The NX Group, met with headteacher Vikki Lack at the school earlier this month to present the cheque and they were joined by the school council of 10 students from Year 2 to Year 6.

Mrs Lack said: "We have been focused on improving outdoor learning as part of our school development plan, and we are hoping to be able to offer all of our pupils regular forest school experiences.

"We would like to thank Neil and The NX Group for their very generous donation, which will go a long way towards helping us reach our £6,000 goal."

The school has already raised an additional £2,000 towards the playground andaims to raise the remaining £1,500 before the summer.

With the money, the school will provide its 194 pupils with new play opportunities with a view to encouraging outdoor learning both during and out of lessons.

Mr Powell said: "We are happy to be able to help Crick Primary School fund their play area development.

"Supporting our local community here in Crick is very important to us, and we will continue to do so in whatever ways we can."

The new play area will be ready in time for the new school year this September and will be open to pupils from Reception to Year 6 and Crick Pre-school.