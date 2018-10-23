Crime still on rise in Rugby

Crime has increased year-on-year in Rugby, according to the latest police recorded figures.

There were 7,710 reported offnces between July 2017 and June 2018, data from the Office for National Statistics shows.

That’s up by 4% on the previous year, when 7,429 incidents were recorded.

That means there was a rate of 73 crimes per 1,000 residents during 2017-18, below the England and Wales average of 84.

The statistics are based on crimes reported to the police, and the ONS urges caution in interpreting some of these figures.

Some offences go unreported while others may be more numerous due to a change in the focus of the police or greater public attention.

However the ONS believes crimes such as burglary and theft, which are generally well reported and recorded, have genuinely increased.

Joe Traynor, from the ONS Centre for Crime and Justice, said: “Over recent decades, we’ve seen continued falls in overall levels of crime but in the last year the trend has been more stable.

“We saw rises in some types of theft and in some lower-volume but higher-harm types of violence.”

Despite nationally rising, gun and knife possession offences in Rugby have dropped by 18, to 67 incidents.

There were 579 residential burglaries reported in 2017-18. Due to a change in how the ONS categorises burglaries, the localised figures cannot be compared with other years.

There have been five homicides, which are murders or manslaughters. There were six cases of death or injury by dangerous driving.

There was a 9% increase in offences with knives or sharp objects, leading to the the highest number of incidents since March 2011, when comparable records started.

In Rugby theft, one of the most high volume crimes, slightly increased by 1%. Drugs related offences slightly rose by 3%.