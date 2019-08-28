14 people set to appear in court following Rugby drug investigation

Fourteen people have been ordered to appear in court following an investigation into the production and supply of drugs in Rugby.

They will appear at Warwick Magistrates' Court on September 25 charged with drug offences.

This follows an investigation by the Warwickshire Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

The 14 people, who have not been named by police are:

A 29-year-old man from Long Lawford will be charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and conspiracy to produce cannabis.

A 37-year-old woman from Rugby will be charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

A 31-year-old man from Rugby will be charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

A 32-year-old man from Rugby will be charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

A 29-year-old man from Coventry will be charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

A 28-year-old woman from Long Lawford will be charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

A 42-year-old woman from Rugby will be charged with Conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and possession of CS spray.

A 27-year-old woman from Brownsover, Rugby, will be charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

A 28-year-old man from Bedworth will be charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

A 30-year-old man from Long Lawford, will be charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

A 25-year-old man from Long Lawford will be charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and conspiracy to produce cannabis.

A 38-year-old man from Hilmorton, Rugby, will be charged with producing cannabis.

A 35-year-old man from Rugby will be charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis.

A 22-year-old woman from Rugby will be charged with offering to supply cocaine, offering to supply amphetamine and conspiracy to produce cannabis.