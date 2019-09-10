16-year-old boy from Rugby charged with terrorism after being arrested in his home

A 16-year-old boy from Rugby has been charged with terrorism offences after being arrested on Tuesday, September 3.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, was arrested on from his home during a pre-planned operation.

File image.

He has been charged with the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under section 5 of the Terrorism Act, he is also charged with six counts of collecting terrorism information under section 58 of the Terrorism Act.

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court today, Tuesday September 10.

A 62-year-old man arrested on September 3 from a separate address in Rugby remains on bail while enquiries continue.