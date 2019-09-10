16-year-old Rugby boy appears in court after terrorism charges allegedly linked to the far right

A 16-year-old Rugby boy has appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court this morning, September 10, after being arrested in his Rugby home last week and charged with terrorism offences.

The boy, who cannot be legally be named because he is under 18, did not enter a plea and has been remanded in custody until October 4 at the Old Bailey.

He was arrested from his home on Tuesday, September 3, as part of a pre-planned operation.

West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit later charged him with the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

He was also charged with six counts of collecting terrorism information under section 58 of the Terrorism Act.

The charges are alleged to be linked to extreme right-wing activity.

A 62-year-old man arrested on September 3 from a separate address in Rugby remains on bail while enquiries continue.