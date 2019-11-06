The 17-year-old accused of killing a Rugby man has been remanded in custody until his trial

Warwickshire Justice Centre, which is home to Warwick Crown Court.

24-year-old Mr Jackson had suffered fatal injuries when he was stabbed during an incident in Meadow Road, Rugby, at around 6pm on October 31.

Appearing for a preliminary hearing at Warwick Crown Court, the teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, spoke only to confirm his date of birth and nationality as 'white British.'

Prosecutor Howard Searl explained that the case had been listed for the issue of bail to be considered, as was required by law following the youth's appearance before magistrates on Monday.

But Mr Searl said thst in fact there was to be no application for the teenager to be granted bail.

He told Judge Andrew Lockhart QC that a plea and trial preparation hearing was to take place at the court on December 2, with a potential trial date in April.

Judge Lockhart responded: "I can't say whether it will be me, Judge de Bertodano, or a judge of the High Court, or whether it will have to go to another court."

In relation to the fact that other people have been questioned by the police, the judge stressed: "I am very keen that the prosecution work out how many people will be on the indictment.

"It is absolutely vital the court and [defence barrister] Mr Western know the shape of the case."

Adjourning the case and remanding the youth in custody, Judge Lockhart told him: "we will try your case, we think, on April the 20th.