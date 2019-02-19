18-year-old from Brinklow charged with murder

An 18-year-old man from Brinklow has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Coventry earlier this month.

At 2.30am on Sunday, February 10,police officers and paramedics were called to Albany Court in Brunswick Road, following reports a man had been stabbed.

23-year-old Patrick Hill was then taken to hospital with stab wounds – dying from his injuries on February 13.

Levi Whitmore-Wills, 18, was initially charged with wounding, but was charged with murder on the evening of February 18.

Whitmore-Wills did not enter a plea when he appeared before Birmingham magistrates on February 19.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance before Warwick Crown Court on February 21.

West Midlands Police detective inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from the Homicide Unit, said: “This was initially treated as a serious stabbing but we’re clearly now looking at a murder enquiry after the victim succumbed to his injuries.

“We understand a disturbance took place at Albany Court - a multi-occupancy property - in Brunswick Road between 2am and 2.30am.

“I’d appeal for anyone who heard a disorder or saw anyone acting suspiciously to call us as they may have important information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat at WMP Online between 8am and midnight, call 101 anytime

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote log number 303 10/2.