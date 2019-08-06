18-year-old man arrested following wave of vehicle crime in Hillmorton

Rugby police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection a spate of vehicle crime in Hillmorton overnight from August 4 and 5.

The arrest comes after Rugby police yesterday, August 6, urged residents to report all incidents by calling 101 - as it was believed that residents were discussing incidents on Facebook but not reporting them to the police.

File image.

The 18-year-old was arrested hours after the incidents, which also included a 'sneak-in' burglary on Kingsley Avenue.

A spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing but police are urging residents to check home CCTV, ring doorbells etc. to assist in the investigation.

"The suspect was believed to be active around Hillmorton in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Any CCTV of clothing and facial images would greatly assist police."

Why should you report a crime?

Advertiser readers reacted strongly to the police statement, issued yesterday, which urged residents to report all incidents.

Some said they felt there was little point in reporting the incidents because they thought the police would not act on them.

But without an accurate picture of crime in the area, the police cannot properly investigate incidents or know exactly where to patrol to catch offenders.

And without an accurate picture of the level of crime, the police in that area might be less likely to be given additional resources to tackle the problem.