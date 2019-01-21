29-year-old Rugby man arrested after drugs raid

A quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs, cash and drugs paraphernalia were seized as police raised a property in Rosewood Avenue this morning, January 21.

A 29-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of a class A drugs with intent to supply.

Detective Sergeant Alan Gardner from the Rugby Offender Management Unit said: "This operation is part of our ongoing efforts to tackle drugs in Rugby."

Anyone with information that could help police with their ongoing enquiries or any information about the supply of drugs in Warwickshire should call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.