A man has been charged in connection with drugs offences in Rugby.

33-year-old Simeon Bernard, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

The charge is in connection with an incident at an address on Plowman Street, Rugby on Friday August 24.

Bernard appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday, August 24, where he was remanded in custody to appear before Warwick Crown Court on September 26.