58-year-old man arrested following allegation of sexual abuse of a child at a Rugby educational establishment

File image.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested as police investigate an allegation of sexual abuse of a child at an educational establishment in the Rugby area.

Earlier this evening Warwickshire Police informed the Advertiser of the arrest, with a spokesperson wishing to reassure the community that the allegation is being thoroughly investigated and safeguarding measures have been put into place.

The educational establishment cannot be named because to do so may lead to the identification of the victim - thus causing harm and potentially damaging the police's investigation.

Detective Inspector Ed Peake from the Warwickshire Police Child Abuse, Trafficking and Exploitation team said: “I understand the concern this allegation will cause in the local community and I would like to assure people that once the allegation was made we responded quickly based on the information, arrested a suspect and worked with partners to ensure safeguarding measures were put in place.

“We will now carry out a thorough investigation into the allegation.

“We would also like to remind people that all victims of sexual offences have guaranteed legal anonymity which means nothing must be published that could identify them; this includes the name of the educational establishment.

"Anyone publishing the name of the establishment on social media may be committing a criminal offence under the Sexual Offences Act.”

DI Peake added: “We are aware of talk on social media about more widespread offending linked to this case which is causing concern in the local community.

"At this time we are investigating one allegation made against one man.

“We urge people not to speculate online while we carry out our investigation.”

A spokesperson for the police added: "If you are concerned about the welfare of your child please contact the Warwickshire County Council support line which is available during evenings and weekends from 16 July on 01926 886922 or contact children’s services Mon-Fri 8.30am to 5.30pm on 01926 414144.

"If you need help to locate alternative childcare or early education arrangements call the Family Information Service on 01926 742274 or email [email protected]

"Anyone with information that could help police with their ongoing enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 100 of 12 July 2021.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."