87-year-old woman killed in suspected murder at care home near Rugby

An 84-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being detained under the Mental Health Act following the death of an 87-year-old woman at a care home near Rugby.

At around 4.40am on Thursday, August 8, police were called to Clifton Court Nursing Home in Clifton-upon-Dunsmore following the death of an 87-year-old woman.

The entrance to the lane leading to the nursing home. Photo: Google Streetview.

Police told the Advertiser an 84-year-old man from Clifton-upon-Dunsmore was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been released under investigation and is currently sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

At present the death is being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Teresa McKenna from Warwickshire Police said: "An investigation is ongoing and the victim's family is currently being supported by specialist officers.

"At this time this is being treated as an isolated incident and we do not believe there is a wider risk to the community.

"Our thoughts are with the woman's family at this difficult time."

The manager of the care home told the Advertiser they were unable to comment.