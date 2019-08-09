A large police presence descended on a Rugby village following reports of travellers armed with weapons

Armed police were called to a village near Rugby last night (Thursday) following an altercation at a park involving a machete.

Specialist officers were sent to the scene in Crick yesterday afternoon after reports were received of a verbal altercation between two sets of boys - some alleged to be travellers.

A short time later one of the boys is alleged to have returned to the area with a machete.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Yesterday between 4.20pm and 5.30pm, we received reports of a verbal altercation between two sets of boys in the local park near Cowley Meadow Way in Crick.

"A short time later, a member of one of the groups is alleged to have returned to the area with a machete.

"Enquiries are ongoing and no one received any injuries."

Residents took to social media to report seeing a large police presence in the village, including armed officers.

Daventry Neighbourhood Sergeant Sam Dobbs tweeted just before 9.30pm: "Quick coordinated response by specialist officers to report of travellers armed with weapons in Crick tonight. Frightening for locals.

"Travellers have since left the area.

"Police presence remains and parish council updated. PCSO Cumming in the village 'til late."