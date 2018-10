A young woman had to seek assistance nearby after the driver of what is believed to be a white van approached her in Wolston on Tuesday, October 9.

Police said the 'young female' was approached at 4.15pm by the driver of a van which was parked at the junction of Main Street and School Street.

Anyone with any CCTV footage, or with any information on the van is asked to call police on 101, citing incident number 355/09/10/2018.