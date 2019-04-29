Appeal for witnesses following assault in Rugby

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses or information following an assault in Long Lawford last Thursday (25 April).

At around 2.30pm, a verbal altercation took place between two men in their fifties by the pavilion on King George's Playing Field on School Street.



One of the men was then assaulted, causing him to sustain facial injuries.



Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. If you have any information, please call PC 1232 Payne at Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 215 of 25 April 2019.



Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's website.