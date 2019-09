Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a Rugby man who is wanted in connection with stalking.

Anyone who has seen Fitzpatrick or knows of his whereabouts David Fitzpatrick, 55, is asked to contact Warwickshire Police via the non-emergency number 101.

David Fitzpatrick

Alternatively, they can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.