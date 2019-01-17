Armed police called to Dunchurch following reports of man carrying a shotgun

Armed police were called to Dunchurch this evening, January 17, following concerns that a man was carrying a shotgun - and two shotguns have been seized.

Armed officers were deployed to Rugby Road in Dunchurch this evening after someone contacted police at 5.17pm to report concern that a man was carrying a shotgun.

A search of the area saw no weapons found, but a suspect was identified at a nearby house and police have seized two shotguns.

Inspector Paul Speddings said: "Officers acted promptly to ensure the safety of people in the area. They will remain in the area as we try to establish the exact circumstances and who was involved.

"While we're keeping an open mind, at this time we do not believe there was a direct risk to anyone.

"We have identified a suspect and are currently speaking to him in order to establish whether any offences have occurred."

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 283 of 17 January 2019.