Around £3,000 of lead stripped from building at Rugby School in latest of a series of similar incidents

Around £3,000 of lead was stolen from the Music Schools building at Rugby School at the end of July, with police launching an appeal for witnesses on August 7.

On the weekend of July 27 and July 28, three metres of lead downpipe and four plates of lead were stolen from the Music Schools building on the A428, next to the Temple Speech Room.

The Music Schools building. Photo: Google Streetview.

Judith Robinson, estates manager at Rugby School told the Advertiser: “It’s disappointing thieves have targeted such a prominent building.

“It’s the latest in a series of this type of theft from our School buildings so we are now looking at using SmartWater technology to protect the lead across our estate.”

Police said the replacement value of the lead is believed to be around £3,000.

No description of the offender or offenders is currently available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 239 on 07/08/2019.