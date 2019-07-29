Bravery of victim sees Dunchurch man who worked at children's care home jailed for child sexual exploitation

A 46-year-old Dunchurch man has been sentenced for child sexual exploitation and abusing a position of trust while working at a Northamptonshire children’s care home.

Kelvin Lloyd, 46, pleaded guilty to three counts of abusing a position of trust and three of sexual activity with a child.

Kelvin Lloyd.

He was sentenced to 16 months in custody at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, July 26, for the offences - which he committed while he worked at the home and had responsibility for the residents’ wellbeing during night time hours.

Detective Constable Paul Lilley, who led the investigation, said: “Kelvin Lloyd worked with children when they were at their most vulnerable and is a predatory, manipulative liar who abused a position of trust to groom and abuse the very person he was paid to protect, all for the purposes of sexual gratification.

“For three years, Lloyd used threats and intimidation to prevent his victim from speaking out. I hope today’s result provides some closure for her and that she can now move on with her life.

“I’d like to pay tribute to her courage and bravery in standing up to Lloyd – because of her strength, we have seen a dangerous predator put behind bars. This case demonstrates how seriously Northamptonshire Police take reports of this nature and demonstrates that we will do all in our powers to bring offenders like Lloyd to justice.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Lloyd has been placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years, made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and has been barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.