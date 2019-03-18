Brinklow teenager accused of killing man was acting in self-defence, court told

A Brinklow teenager accused of killing a young man who died in hospital three days after being stabbed to the chest claimed he was acting in self-defence, a judge has heard.

Levi Whitmore-Wills pleaded not guilty at Warwick Crown Court to the murder of 23-year-old Patrick Hill in February.

He had originally been charged with wounding Mr Hill with intent following an incident at Albany House in Brunswick Road, Earlsdon, Coventry, in the early hours of February 10.

But after Mr Hill died in hospital, allegedly as a result of his injury, three days later, Whitmore-Wills (19) of Coventry Road, Brinklow, was charged with his murder.

Prosecutor Sophie Murray, who said none of Mr Hill’s relatives was at court for the hearing, commented: “I understand the defence to be self-defence.”

That was confirmed by Antonie Muller, defending, who said: “It is a single stab wound with a weapon everyone agrees he used.”

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said a trial date of June 24 had been fixed, and stressed that the pathology and other reports which were being prepared ‘must be ready’ for that date.

Mr Muller said there was a request for the trial to start earlier, on June 20.

The judge responded that for now it would stay at the date already fixed, but that there was ‘liberty to apply to bring it forward,’ and he ordered a pre-trial review to take place on June 7.