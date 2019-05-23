Burglar who broke into houses in Leamington, Rugby,Warwick and Kenilworth jailed for six-and-a-half years

A prolific burglar who stole more than £800,000 worth of items in a series of burglaries and thefts across four counties has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Dale Melia, 24, of Grantham Street, Coventry, pleaded guilty to 28 counts of burglary, six counts of theft of motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary, one count of driving while disqualified and one count of driving without insurance. He was sentenced at Warwickshire Crown Court today (Thursday 23 May).

Melia committed the offences in Warwickshire, Leicestershire, West Midlands and Staffordshire between October 2018 and March 2019.

He stole 19 high-value vehicles including BMWs and Mercedes.

The offences in Warwickshire occurred in Leamington, Nuneaton, Southam, Warwick, Bedworth, Hatton, Rugby, Bulkington, Ash Green and Kenilworth.

He was identified by police after forensics linked him to a number of offences and following several police wanted appeals he was arrested in Coventry on 27 March.

Detective Constable Tim O'Mahoney from the Warwickshire Police Offender Management Unit said: "The scale of Melia's offending was astonishing and there is no doubt our communities are safer with him in prison.

"Following a thorough investigation and support from the public Melia's crimes finally caught up with him and he is now behind bars facing the consequences of his actions.

"I would like to thank the public for their support in sharing our wanted appeals to find Melia and everyone who provided us with information throughout this lengthy investigation."

If you have information that can help Warwickshire Police catch a burglar please call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.