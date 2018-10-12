Burglars fled in van after being disturbed by Brinklow homeowner

Two men ran off and got into a white Mercedes van after being disturbed by a homeowner during a burglary in Brinklow.

Police said the burglary occurred in a property in Heath Lane at around 11.30am on Thursday, October 10.

The van the men fled to made off along Health Lane onto Coventry Road, towards Coventry.

Anyone who was in the area who has witnessed this or can provide any further information is encouraged to make contact with Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 150 of 11/10/2018.