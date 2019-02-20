Can you help police find these men wanted in Warwickshire?

Police are asking for anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of these men to come forward.

Right: Nathan Douglas, 29, from Rugby. Wanted in connection with breaches of a supervision order following his release from prison.

Top left: Mark Hickling, 47, from Coventry. Wanted in connection with breaches of a court order. Has links to Coventry and North Warwickshire.

Bottom left: Callum Crowe, 25, from Nuneaton. Wanted in connection with an assault in Nuneaton.

Left: Patrick Collins, 19, from Tipton, West Midlands. Wanted in connection with a robbery at a nightclub in Leamington in December 2018. Police believe Collins may be in Sheffield.

Right: Christian Coulson, 25, from Coventry. Wanted in connection with a burglary in Bedworth in December 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.