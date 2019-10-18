Car seized near Stretton-on-Dunsmore is a cautionary tale about arranging insurance through social media

The seizure of a car on the A45 near Stretton-on-Dunsmore in the early hours of October 16 serves as a cautionary tale for those arranging insurance through social media apps.

When officers from Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire pulled the Vauxhall Astra over they found the registered keeper was in the passenger seat, with another driving.

The driver had arranged to be added to the insurance through a social media app, but the broker had failed to even record the correct details for the registered keeper.

Consequently, the driver could not produce any evidence of insurance.

The driver has been reported to court for no insurance and the passenger for permitting the use of the vehicle without insurance.

To make matters worse, the registered keeper (in the passenger seat) was only a provisional licence holder and so could not drive the vehicle away - meaning it had to be seized.