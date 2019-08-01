CCTV footage and a 999 call made by Rugby mother Louise Porton have been released after she was found guilty of killing her two daughters

Chilling footage showing the tragic children's final moments was released after Louise Porton was convicted of murder.

CCTV shows Porton stopping at a garage for petrol while she was taking Scarlett to the hospital even though her daughter was dying in the back seat.

Louise Porton

Other footage captured both children entering the flats where they lived in Rugby, just a couple of hours before Lexi was found dead.

And in audio from a 999 call to emergency services, Porton can be heard calmy telling the operator that Lexi is not breathing.

Click here for more on the case