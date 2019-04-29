Crime levels reduce as police record fewer offences in Rugby

Crime levels in Rugby have slightly reduced year-on-year, according to the latest police recorded figures.

There were 7,697 reported offences in 2018, data from the Office for National Statistics shows.

That’s down by one per cent on the previous year, when 7,774 incidents were recorded. That means there was a rate of 72 crimes per 1,000 residents during 2018, below the England and Wales average of 88.

The statistics are based on crimes reported by police, and the ONS urges caution in interpreting some of the figures.

Alexa Bradley, from the ONS Centre for Crime and Justice, said: “When we look at the overall level of crime, there has been no significant change over the last year.

“However, it is important to look at each crime type. Robbery and vehicle offences have increased whereas burglary has decreased.

“Lower-volume, high-harm violence involving knives has risen, whereas offences involving firearms have decreased.”

Gun and knife possession offences in Rugby rose by 12, to 81 incidents.

There were 465 residential burglaries reported in 2018. Due to a change in how the ONS categorises burglaries, the localised figures cannot be compared with other years. There have been three homicides (murder or manslaughter). There was one case of death or injury by dangerous driving.

Across England and Wales, the number of recorded homicides rose by six per cent. These figures excluded people who died in terror attacks.

In Rugby, theft, one of the most high volume crimes, decreased by five per cent. Drugs-related offences rose by 12 per cent.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly, of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Rising crime, increased terrorist activity and fewer police officers have put serious strain on the policing we offer to the public.”