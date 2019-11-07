Damage done and safe containing cash stolen in burglary at Rugby Mosque - can you help the police investigation?

Rugby Mosque. Photo: Google Maps.

A burglar, or burglars, targeted the Grosvenor Road mosque between 6.30am and 12pm on Monday, November 4.

They damaged the building to get inside, and then stole a safe containing an unknown amount of money.

Police said other items may also have been stolen.

As of November 4, no description of the offender or offenders was available, but officers are examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 249 on 04/11/2019