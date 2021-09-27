Did you witness an assault in Rugby town centre? Police want to speak to you
The incident happened earlier this month
Monday, 27th September 2021, 7:53 pm
Police are appealing for people to come forward to give information about an assault in Rugby town centre earlier this month.
The incident happened in Chapel Street, Rugby on Wednesday September 8 at about 1pm.
A police spokesperson said: "If you witnessed this incident or have any information that could assist enquiries please call 101 quoting incident number 252 of 8 September 2021."