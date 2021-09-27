Did you witness an assault outside a Rugby pub? Police want to speak to you
The incident happened earlier this month
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:40 pm
Police are appealing for people to come forward to give information about an assault outside a Rugby pub earlier this month.
The incident happened outside the The London House, Chapel Street, Rugby on Wednesday September 8 at about 1pm.
A police spokesperson said: "If you witnessed this incident or have any information that could assist enquiries please call 101 quoting incident number 252 of 8 September 2021."