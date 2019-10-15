Dog bit 10-year-old boy outside shops in Rugby - can you help to find the owner?

Police are asking for information after a dog bit a 10-year-old boy outside the shops on Kingsway in Rugby.

The incident happened on August 24, and police said they have not previously released the details of the incident because they wanted to minimise the impact on the boy.

But previous efforts to identify the owner have not succeeded, so the full details of the incident have been released in the hope someone can help.

At around 2pm on Saturday, August 24, a white dog, described as looking like a Staffordshire bull terrier with brown spots bit the boy.

The owner of the dog was described as a white male with short, brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime number 23/35352/19.