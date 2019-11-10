Driver of EU registered van in Rugby got so drunk he forgot which side of the road to drive on and crashed
The driver of an EU registered van got so drunk he forgot which side of the road he should drive on and crashed into an oncoming vehicle
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 9:40 pm
Updated
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 9:41 pm
The collision happened in the early hours of this morning, November 10, on Bawnmore Road.
Officers from OPU (Operational Patrol Unit) Warwickshire said the driver was so drunk he forgot he was in the UK and was attempting to drive on the wrong side of the road.
The crash caused damage to both vehicles, and the driver was found to be twice the drink drive limit.
He was arrested on the scene and has been kept in custody.
He will charged with drink driving and remanded to court.