Driver of EU registered van in Rugby got so drunk he forgot which side of the road to drive on and crashed

Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

The collision happened in the early hours of this morning, November 10, on Bawnmore Road.

Officers from OPU (Operational Patrol Unit) Warwickshire said the driver was so drunk he forgot he was in the UK and was attempting to drive on the wrong side of the road.

The crash caused damage to both vehicles, and the driver was found to be twice the drink drive limit.

He was arrested on the scene and has been kept in custody.