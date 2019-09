It was a case of police officers being at the right place at the right time when they spotted the driver of a BMW driving over 100mph and brake-checking another vehicle on the M6.

Officers in an unmarked armed response vehicle watched the BMW 7 Series driving at 110mph yesterday, September 15.

Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

The BMW driver also brake checked another motorist who had momentarily slowed him down.

Officers from Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire stopped the BMW and the driver has been reported to court.