Farmhouse near Rugby burned to the ground after two motorbikes stolen from property

A farmhouse near Rugby has been burned to the ground in a suspected act of arson which took place after two motorbikes were stolen from the property.

Police investigating the burglary and suspected arson are appealing for witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity or vehicles at Hillcrest Farm, Fosseway, Stretton upon Fosse between 6pm and 10pm on Tuesday December 4, 2018.

Two motorbikes were stolen during the incident - a black Harley Heritage Motorcycle and a black and silver Harley Fatboy 4W Drive and police are also appealing for sightings of these.

A spokesperson said: "Did you see them on a trailer perhaps? Did you see a vehicle driving erratically on the Fosse that evening?"

The farm house is on the left hand side of the Fosse Way B4455, just over the M6 motorway bridge when travelling towards Stretton Upon Fosse.

The house is set about eight metres back from the side of the road, but is still visible and accessible from the road side.

Police believe the house was broken into before the premises were then set on fire and are appealing for any information that may assist officers with their investigation.

Please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 441 of 4 December 2018 asking for PSI 5132 Ian Stockwell in Rugby CID.