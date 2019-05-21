Former lorry driver from Rugby sentenced for £45k theft from employer

A former lorry driver who stole £45,000 worth of goods from his employer has been given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Appearing at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday 20 May) Piotr Durat, 51, of Bath Street, Rugby, admitted stealing the items in October and November 2017.

While working for a business based near Rugby, Durat made unauthorised stops and stole goods from the back of the lorry.

He was arrested after being caught by his employer.

A search of his house by police discovered an 'Aladdin's Cave' of items stolen from his lorry.

Det Sgt Mark Calvert from Warwickshire Police CID said: "This was not a victimless crime.

"When people steel from their employer the cost invariably gets passed on to the customer and we all end up paying for it.

"When we raided Durat's house we discovered what can only be described as an Aladdin's Cave of mainly electrical goods stolen from his employer.

"Fortunately the diligence of his employer meant they quickly spotted the items were being stolen and identified Durat as the culprit."