Four men enter Rugby shop and intimidate the clerk before making off with cash - did you see anything?
Four men robbed the Polonia Food Express store on Bilton Road this evening, November 9.
At around 6pm the men entered the store and intimidated the clerk before making off with cash from the till.
Rugby police have a description of two of the offenders, and are asking the public to get in touch with any further information.
One offender was a light-skinned male around 5ft 9 inches in height with freckles.
He has light blond or ginger hair with blue eyes and he is around 16 years old.
He was wearing a black jacket with a hood.
Another offender is described as a light brown-skinned male, around 5ft 10 inches in height with short black hair, a lot of freckles.
He is of a slim build and he was wearing a black jacket with a hood.
The other two males had similar clothing but there is no further description at this time.
Anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed anything out of the ordinary at the stated time is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference 317 of 09/11/19.