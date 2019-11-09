Four men enter Rugby shop and intimidate the clerk before making off with cash - did you see anything?

At around 6pm the men entered the store and intimidated the clerk before making off with cash from the till.

Rugby police have a description of two of the offenders, and are asking the public to get in touch with any further information.

One offender was a light-skinned male around 5ft 9 inches in height with freckles.

Photo: Google Streetview.

He has light blond or ginger hair with blue eyes and he is around 16 years old.

He was wearing a black jacket with a hood.

Another offender is described as a light brown-skinned male, around 5ft 10 inches in height with short black hair, a lot of freckles.

He is of a slim build and he was wearing a black jacket with a hood.

The other two males had similar clothing but there is no further description at this time.