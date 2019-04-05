Gang wielding axes, hammers and bats take to Dunchurch street, leaving two men in hospital

Three arrests have been made after an armed group took to Adkinson Avenue last night, causing what the police described as 'large scale disorder'.

At 9.22pm on April 4, police responded to reports of a group of people armed with hammers, bats and axes damaging vehicles in the street.

Two men, aged 29 and 50, were taken to hospital with head injuries. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 32-year-old man from Rugby, a 30-year-old woman from Rugby and an 18-year-old man from Long Lawford were all arrested on suspicion of assault shortly after the incident.

Detective Inspector Cindy Stephenson from Rugby CID said: "We have launched a thorough investigation into this disorder which left two people requiring treatment for head injuries.

"We will be carrying out enquiries in the area today and we are committed to identifying all those responsible and bringing them to justice.

"I would urge anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting incident 361 of 4 April 2019. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."