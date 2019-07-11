Group of around 20 attack two men and a woman outside McDonald's in Rugby town centre

A group of around 20 males attacked three people as they caused a disturbance outside Rugby's Market Place McDonald's in the early hours of Sunday, July 7.

At around 4.50am one of the group of around 20 assaulted an unknown male.

Image: Google Streetview.

A man in his thirties intervened to protect the victim - but that man was then punched to the head from behind, causing him to fall to the ground.

The man was then kicked in the facial area around four times. The attack caused a 2.5cm cut under his right eye which had to be glued after attending St Cross Hospital.

During the incident a female pushed the offender off the victim - she was punched but sustained no injuries.

Police are checking CCTV and appealing for witnesses to contact them with any information that could assist their investigation.

Please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 132 of 7 July 2019.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.