Group of youths attack male in Rugby town centre after splashing him with rainwater

Police are asking for witnesses after an unknown male was attacked by a group of males after he was splashed with rainwater.

The male was attacked at the junction of North Street and Evreaux Way at around 8.20pm on Friday, March 15.

Image: Google Streetview.

Police said it was reported that a group of youths were splashing passers by with rain water at a bus shelter near to New Look on North Street.

A verbal altercation took place after the group splashed the victim, with the group then following the male to the junction of Evreaux Way - where they attacked him.

PC Charlie Young from the Rugby Town West Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We're keen to identify the people responsible for this attack. We're also carrying out enquiries to identify the victim so we can check on his welfare and talk to him about the incident.

"There were quite a few people around at the time of the incident and we believe the group splashed other people with rain water. We are appealing for anyone who was splashed or who witnessed the altercation at the bus shelter or further down the road to come forward.

"We also believe someone filmed the assault on their mobile phone. We'd like to speak to this person and view the footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 404 of 15 March 2019.

You can also give information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.