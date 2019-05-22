Have you seen missing teenage girl from Rugby?

Warwickshire Police are appealing for information to help find a missing teenage girl from Rugby.

Sophie Woodward, aged 14, is believed to be in the Coventry area.

She was last known to be in Coventry city centre in the early hours of Tuesday (22 May) morning.

Sophie is described as white, 5ft 4ins, medium build, with blonde shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey jumper with PUMA across the chest in white, jeans, white Airforce Trainers, carrying her black coat.

If anyone sees Sophie, or has any information to their whereabouts, please call Warwickshire Police on 101.