Helicopter scrambled after driver of stolen VW in Ryton-on-Dunsmore continued to flee with four burst tyres
The car turned out to have been stolen in June
The driver of a stolen VW 'Up!' continued to flee from traffic officers despite having all four tyres burst by a police stinger.
Officers from Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire reported that they spotted the car in Ryton-on-Dunsmore, with their system showing the car was on false plates and had previously made off from police in Birmingham.
A stinger was deployed and, despite it bursting all four of the car's tyres, the chase continued.
A police helicopter then arrived to help, leading to the finding of one of the occupants of the car.
Police discovered that the car had been stolen from Walsall on June 1.