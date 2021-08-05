Helicopter scrambled after driver of stolen VW in Ryton-on-Dunsmore continued to flee with four burst tyres

Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

The driver of a stolen VW 'Up!' continued to flee from traffic officers despite having all four tyres burst by a police stinger.

Officers from Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire reported that they spotted the car in Ryton-on-Dunsmore, with their system showing the car was on false plates and had previously made off from police in Birmingham.

A stinger was deployed and, despite it bursting all four of the car's tyres, the chase continued.

A police helicopter then arrived to help, leading to the finding of one of the occupants of the car.