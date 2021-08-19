Hundreds of households in Lutterworth are being offered free security improvements to protect their homes against burglars

Up to 460 households in Lutterworth are being offered free security improvements to protect their homes against burglars.

The homes are to be made more secure after a breakthrough spearheaded by Rupert Matthews, the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

He has secured £432,000 from the Home Office's Safer Streets Fund to step up safety in Lutterworth as well as in Castle Donnington, Hinckley and Melton Mowbray.

Rupert Matthews, the countys Police and Crime Commissioner, with and 24-7 Locks Operations Manager Nick Bearne.

They are areas identified as having a “disproportionately higher risk of street crime”.

Mr Matthews is working with Harborough District Council and Leicestershire Police as well as neighbouring councils to help protect residents and their property more effectively.

The first phase of the project is already going ahead in Lutterworth.

Safer Streets partner 24-7 Locks Ltd is visiting residents in eligible areas of the town to offer measures such as high security door locks, window locks, door alarms and window alert alarms.

"This is great news for residents in Lutterworth and will help to boost confidence and feelings of safety.

"These new security measures, alongside investment in new technology to detect and apprehend offenders, will not only remove opportunities for crime but will ensure local people feel good about the area in which they live and less anxious and fearful about being targeted,” said Mr Matthews, of Kibworth Beauchamp.

"I want to build stronger communities and prevent the kind of crimes and disorder that endanger or disrupt the peace and safety of local people.

"Safer Streets will help us to do just that by funding a raft of measures enabling us to tackle problems head-on where they have the most impact and persistently drain police services.

"If you are eligible for free security improvements, I urge you to accept them with open arms,” said the PCC.

“The more we can do to stop criminals in their tracks, the more people we will spare from becoming victims.

“We have a real opportunity here to make a difference."

Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough District Council's Cabinet Member for Communities, Wellbeing and Housing, said: "This is a great opportunity for local residents to improve their security systems and better protect their homes.

"It's so important that we feel safe in our communities and these free upgrades will help to achieve that.”

He added: “The Community Safety team at Harborough District Council has worked hard with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner to secure these free upgrades for residents in Lutterworth.